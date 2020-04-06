Tomorrowland 2020 cancelled by local authorities multiple reports say

By Phil Thüne 63

It looks like the uncertainty of whether Tomorrowland 2020 can take place this summer has now been lifted. It’s a tough time for the event and music industry as the Coronavirus is threatening the existence of artists and companies involved in staging events. Major festivals and concerts, like Ultra Music Festival, and most recently Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas (EDCLV) have been rescheduled or canceled due to regulations and preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus by local governments.

Multiple Belgian news outlets, like the Belgian broadcasting agency for the French community of Belgium, have reported that the mayors of the municipalities of Werchter and Aarstelaar, which are next to the municipality Rumst where Tomorrowland 2020 is taking place, have canceled events and festivals for the upcoming summer.

There is still no word from the Tomorrowland organizers on this, however, being very realistic, it would neither be a smart nor a safe idea to continue staging the event this year while we’re going through a worldwide pandemic. We understand the disappointment of attendees, that have been looking forward to attending Tomorrowland this year, as well as the organizers, which have been working tirelessly to make it happen.