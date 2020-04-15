Tomorrowland 2020 officially not taking place but postponed to 2021

By Phil Thüne 58

After a lot of rumors and uncertainty around large scale events amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it is now official that Tomorrowland 2020 can not take place at the announced dates as the Belgian government announced that no events are to take place until August 31st, 2020.

While the world is fighting the spread of Coronavirus and some countries are already seeing a decrease in new infections and hospitalizations, until today, the faith of Tomorrowland was still to be decided. With Ultra Music Festival Miami being the first festival to be affected by the virus, and later on EDC Las Vegas, the third and last major festival has now been hit as well.

In a press-conference today, the Belgian government announced that there are no large scale events, which include festivals, to take place until August 31st, 2020. As Tomorrowland is taking place on the last 2 weekends of July, this required the festival to be postponed to July 16th – 18th and July 23rd – 25th 2021.

Fans, artists, anyone involved, were still hoping for a miracle to happen that somehow the event could be staged, but realistically, a lot of people already accepted the fact that this year, there will be no Tomorrowland.

There are no confirmed information available yet, what will happen to tickets purchased for this year’s edition but in an update on their website, Tomorrowland announced that the main buyer of the tickets will receive an e-mail in the coming days with further information and in a TV statement and Facebook post, it was mentioned that tickets are instead valid for next years edition. Read the full statement below: