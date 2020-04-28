Search

 

 

Tomorrowland 2019
Tomorrowland announces the return of top 1000 playlist

Although nothing can make up for the fact that Tomorrowland 2020 is gone for good, the organizers have been trying their best to provide consolation to the disappointed fans through the live streams and radio shows. Taking this framework to up another level, the festival has announced the return of its biggest playlist – Tomorrowland Top 1000 through One World Radio.

As of now, the people can vote for 3 of their favorite anthems until May 8 either through the One World Radio app or through the festival’s official website. The top 1000 will then be featured from Monday to Friday, 11th May onwards with 100 of them on the showcase per day till 22nd May.

Last year, the kick-off edition of the playlist witnessed an overwhelming response across the globe. The legendary tune One by Swedish House Mafia made it to the top, followed by the Belgian duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike’s iconic progressive house anthem Mammoth at the second spot and Avicii’s classic record Levels at the third. It would be interesting to see who claims the no.1 spot this year.

Here’s what the stars of the industry had to say about their favorite anthems-

Nicky Romero believes that his track ‘I Could Be The One’ is the no. 1 anthem for him. “There are so many good memories related to this song and Avicii means a lot to me.”

On the other hand, Afrojack will be vouching for Titanium (David Guetta & Sia). “I co-produced this track and it is always one of the most epic moments at every Tomorrowland. It is one of those special moments when everyone comes together and is super happy.”

Don’t forget to vote for your top 3 tracks here

