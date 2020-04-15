Tomorrowland sends out letters to industry professionals amid COVID-19 uncertainty

By Guilherme Marouf 6

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, iconic electronic music festivals such as Ultra Musical Festival Miami and EDC Las Vegas, among others, have been cancelled or postponed. Exactly 3 months from Tomorrowland Belgium, there is still a lack of certainty regarding whether the event will be allowed to go ahead.

However, the future of Tomorrowland 2020 has been brought to the forefront of our minds once again after the release of a letter, pictured on Reddit. The letter was allegedly received by a music industry professional. In the letter, the following information was obtained, as shown in the excerpts below:

“There is a lot of uncertainty for all of us today, because no one knows what the world will look like in a few months. We all realize that the festival summer is hanging in the balance, and that a little miracle will be needed to reverse this scenario. But a glimmer of hope is very important and we must keep it in view at all times.

Tomorrowland is currently in close consultation with the government, and we are awaiting instructions that we will follow closely at that time. It goes without saying that the well-being, health and safety of our visitors, crew, neighbors, artists, and everyone else involved is our highest priority.

There’s also a chance that reality caught up on us between the sending and the delivery of this little package of joy from Belgium. Maybe we already had to announce the postponement of Tomorrowland to 2021 officially, which will be extremely hard on all of us, as organizing Tomorrowland is the one thing, we’re most passionate about.”

In a very thoughtful and classy move, Tomorrowland has allegedly been sending these letters (alongside chocolates) to members of the industry. As the festival faces a great deal of uncertainty while it awaits guidance by local authorities, Tomorrowland has handled the current situation admirably, hosting weekly livestream sessions that connect fans all over the globe.

Currently, fans all over the world are patiently waiting to find out about the future of the 2020 edition. One thing is for certain, everyone is hoping for the best over the coming months, and before long, the festivals that we know and love will return to normality.