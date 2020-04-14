Search

 

 

Tomorrowland continue the United Through Music livestream with Alesso and more

Getting into the spirit of virtual events like everyone else, iconic festival Tomorrowland have been doing a series called United Through Music. For a few weeks now, they have been roping in four massive DJs to perform sets exclusive to their streams for millions of fans from all across the world. Previous editions have seen the likes of Don DiabloNicky RomeroDimitri Vegas and more throw parties from the comfort of their homes, and it has provided a uniquely intimate setting for something that is usually on such a large scale.

Continuing the livestream series, the festival took to social media to announce the third instalment which will take place on Tuesday April 14 from 15:00 CEST, and this lineup is stacked again to no surprise. Kicking off proceedings, the hugely popular Martin Solveig will entertain fans of all ages from well over 100 countries for an hour and a half. Taking over the reins for a rare solo set after that is Sunnery James, one half of the dynamic duo Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano. Fans will get to see a different side to Sunnery James’ skills and will no doubt impress each and every viewer. After that, Vini Vici brings the hugely energetic vibes for a full hour to get the energetic juices flowing just before Alesso closes the night off in a true mix of energy and emotion. Hosted by One World Radio’s very own Adam K from London, this is a global affair. Fans can also have the chance to ask questions which may make it to the broadcast.

With their second edition seeing 6.9 million people tune in from 162 countries, this is one of the most popular livestream events happening currently, and you can watch the whole show on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, VK or the Tomorrowland and One World Radio websites. Watch the second edition below to get in the mood for tomorrow.



