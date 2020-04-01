Tomorrowland Prvi Travnja to take place in 2021 in Croatia

By Phil Thüne 1

With the recent cancellation of their 2nd festival, Tomorrowland Winter in Alpe d’Huez, France, the organizers is looking to expand their summer festivals further. It has come to our knowledge that Tomorrowland is currently in the early stages of planning another festival on a small island Lastovo in Croatia which is to be announced very soon.

In recent years, the surrounding countries of the Adriatic Sea have become more popular in the electronic music industry. In 2013, Ultra hosted their very first edition of Ultra Europe in Split, Croatia, and its surrounding Islands, Anjunadeep explorations is taking place in Dhermï, Albania and Zrce is hosting a large number of events throughout the summer as well.

It seems that Tomorrowland wants a piece of the Mediterranean cake as well and is planning to stage an additional festival to Belgium and winter supposedly to be named ‘Tomorrowland Prvi Travnja‘ on the island of Lastovo, very close to Split where Ultra is staging their yearly Ultra Europe celebrations. The first edition of ‘Tomorrowland Prvi Travnja’ is set to take place during the last week of August, from Wednesday to Sunday and will have a capacity of 100.000 attendees.

The details surfaced through a new subdomain that they registered, prvitravnja.tomorrowland.com, which is currently only revealing some details through the source code of the webpage that can be found here. We can’t wait until the full announcement.