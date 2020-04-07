Tomorrowland set to host another United Through Music livestream

By Lakshay Bhagtani

The electronic music industry has collectively been tackling the quarantine period for the sake of all its fans. The way all the producers and DJ’s are putting in their efforts in the form of live sets and streams is really worth mentioning. On a similar note, Tomorrowland hosted the United Through Music Livestream last week. Turns out that they are back for another week today at 15:00 CET featuring some top-notch artists like Nicky Romero, Don Diablo, and Steve Aoki.

The rumors surrounding the 2020 edition of Tomorrowland have caused stress and panic amongst the hardcore dance music fans. But this stream will act as a sweet escape for all of us where we can witness our favorite artists performing live from the comfort of their homes.

United Through Music will be kicked off at 3 pm CEST by the star French DJ Kungs, followed by Nicky Romero who has been on fire this year, releasing new tracks one after the other. Next up, the stream will feature Don Diablo who has consistently been in the headlines lately, followed by the busiest DJ of the industry Steve Aoki who is on a roll after releasing his massive 27-track long LP Neon Future IV.

