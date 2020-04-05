TY.DAKOTA – Delusions

By Ellie Mullins 5

Straight out of San Diego, TY.DAKOTA is not just making a name for himself in his local scene, but he is slowly reaching world domination through his music. Known for being one of the most versatile producers around right now, he is adding a certain amount of spice into the scene and is changing it up for good. Using his backgrounds in hardcore rock and classical music – which couldn’t be more different from each other – he has come up with his signature sound which is unique to say the least.

With an EP called ‘Back To Reality’, his track ‘Delusions’ is one of his most standout productions to date. Feeling like a hip-hop/dance hybrid with many other elements mixed in between, this is guaranteed to be something unlike anything you’ve ever herd before in the electronic world. His vocals give us a glimmer into his background of hardcore, whilst showing up the new side of his electronic abilities with synths that jump out from the background to the foreground. Whilst the track is short – but sweet – a lot is packed into two minutes and it shows that no matter the length of the track, TY.DAKOTA is bound to make something brilliant from it.

This is an artist worth keeping an eye on, so check out his website here for all the latest information, and stream ‘Delusions’ on YouTube below.