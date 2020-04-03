We Rave You presents: Quarantine Mix Marathon

By Juan Llorens 21

As the quarantine continues around the world, many people have been left with festival and event postponements/cancellations. Many DJs and producers have turned to online streaming to entertain their fans during this hard time. We, at We Rave You, know the hardship many are experiencing by staying at home and the boredom it might entail. To help our fans get through this difficult time, we are launching a Quarantine Mix Marathon, with daily live sets from the biggest artists in the electronic music industry.

We’re thrilled to announce that this week’s Quarantine Mix Marathon will include mixes from Arty, Cristoph, Klingande, Moksi, Ferry Corsten, Morten and Vini Vici. Make sure to check back tomorrow to see the full week’s schedule. This is the first chapter in a selection of mixes that will span the coming weeks, we can’t wait to share what’s in store.

Every week we will be announcing seven different artists for the week’s program. As you, the readers, have varying tastes, we have curated the best artists across the electronic music spectrum. From trance to house to big room, there will be something for everyone listening. We will be streaming each mix exclusively on our YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages. Starting this Friday, every Friday, we will be announcing the week’s (Sunday-Saturday) program on our socials.

We hope that with this mix marathon we are able to help you cope with the quarantine, and make it a bit more enjoyable. We are all on the same team, and we have to stay at home to beat this pandemic. Hopefully, with the mixes in the background, your days will be better.