We Rave You remembers… Avicii (1989-2018)

The afternoon of Friday 20th April 2018 will stay etched in the minds of music fans all over the world, for all the wrong reasons. The news from Oman revealed that Tim Bergling, best known as ‘Avicii’ had passed away at a holiday resort in Muscat. As the spiral of rumours started to swirl that evening, it was later revealed that Tim – who had struggled with mental health issues – had committed suicide, following a career of immense pressure in the spotlight, and inner anxiety about his DJ performances.

Aged just 28 years old at his time of passing, the news was made even more tragic by the release of the Avicii: True Stories docu-movie which had premiered just 6 months earlier, and showed Tim’s life to be heading towards a more positive element as he started travelling the world with his pet dog ‘Liam’ following his retirement from live shows in 2016. The period that followed saw various DJs and producers across the globe honour Avicii in their sets, or tracks (with Russian producer ARTY crafting new single ‘TIM’ as a tribute to the Swede), with the crowd at Tomorrowland 2018 even unveiling a huge flag upon the hill of the mainstage in remembrance of the electronic music legend….

To read the rest of this article, subscribe now to the first ever edition of our We Rave You digital magazine at magazine.weraveyou.com. The debut issue is free of charge to all subscribers, and features a range of exclusive content, editorial articles, track reviews, interviews with the biggest names in the industry, and much, much more!

Bergling the youngling… Tim as a child.

 

 

 



Cementing a spot as one of the industry's most in-demand names, Jake Gable has worked on highly successful press campaigns for the likes of Tiësto, MK, and Marshmello, as well as interviewing acts such as Oliver Heldens, Martin Solveig, NERVO, and many more, across Ultra Miami, EDC Las Vegas, Tomorrowland, Creamfields, ADE, and Ibiza. Doubling up as CEO of UK company The EVENT, Gable also works as a tour manager, playlist curator, dance music influencer, and DJ, under his JK-GBL alias. The UK-based journalist is best known for his breaking news story on Swedish House Mafia's return at Miami's Ultra Music Festival in 2018 (a world exclusive), and 'Avicii: The Truth...', an inquest into the EDM star's passing.

