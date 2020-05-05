5 ways that electronic music is therapeutic

By Yotam Dov 1

Electronic dance music has been a unique genre, since it’s different from other genres in the music industry. But is music like that really a distraction, since some people tend to miss homework assignments, or at least get sidetracked in a task, because of such music? Or can it be at least beneficial at some time or another?

However, the bigger question remains: Is electronic music therapeutic?

Whether you’re a music enthusiast, a follower of electronic music specifically, or someone who’s curious and looking for a form of therapy, this genre might be an answer. Some call it a spirit that flows through people, while others call it a form of addiction. Either way, this type of music might be doing things to your brain that you never thought it would do.

Although it’s hard to explain, studies have shown that this type of music has some kind of impact in brain activity, so much so that it may have some benefits. Here are a few ways that electronic music might be therapeutic for not only the brain, but also your mood and body. (Spoilers: Some of these benefits might surprise you!)

Lifts The Spirit

Feeling down? Electronic dance music can motivate you to keep going. In fact, the genre is meant to make listeners move and dance, unlike sad beats. These tracks are typically composed in several distinct elements that vary:

A 16-beat intro sets the mood.

Normally, the melody is memorable to the listener.

There is a clear progression before laying down the drop.

Once you come to the drop, dopamine (the chemical part of the brain responsible for making you feel good) increases. Who doesn’t want to feel good?

More Activity

Wait! How can music make you more active?

Your brain reacts to music in multiple ways. For example, memorizing lyrics and tunes to your favorite music are two ways things that can stimulate the brain – these effects are similar to how vocabulary is developed and how to boost verbal reasoning.

For this reason, music is known to engage with several areas of the brain at the same time, such as visual, auditory res and motor. And, it’s for this reason that music has been sought as a means of therapy for people with neurological disorders.

Enhances Workouts

Do you have that habit of listening to music while working out? Then keep going it!

Listening to music (especially electronic dance music) while exercising helps you improve the quality of your workouts. It helps you get “in the zone,” and stay in it during the exercise. It’s important to stay focused while exercising; therefore, music is beneficial in workouts. That’s why you’ll see people like joggers sporting headphones while taking their morning/afternoon jog. Electronic dance music tends to drown out the background noise with its repetitive patterns and ambient soundscapes.

Helps You Create Original Music

Since electronic dance music is one of the best genres in the music industry to date, it’s no surprise that people would get inspiration out of it.

Are you inspired? Interested in making your own music? Music-producing software like Reaper and Cubase can help you create a mix of music. All you need to know are the following:

A bit of music theory

Know the best practices

Perfecting the craft as you go

As you harness this creativity, don’t be afraid to ask for help or find a mentor.

Medicinal Properties?

Although the “healing” theory of electronic music may still raise questions, it’s still talked and researched about to this day.

“You have seen many people have some soft music playing next to them when they are sick,” says Daniel Adams, a writer at Academic Brits. “Well, the medicinal value of music today goes beyond the healing rituals. It is well-engrained in scientific corridors that music does something to make the body feel better in times of sickness.”

Conclusion

As music continues to play a big part of our lives, genres like electronic dance music will continue to have a significant impact on listeners and followers of the genre. Not only does music bring people joy and pleasure, but it also helps them the stay focused, be more creative, and even improve memory and productivity. Expression is essential in our lives, so why not embrace it with music?