Above & Beyond’s Tony McGuiness recreates their 2004 Essential Mix live: Watch

The legendary electronic music trio Above & Beyond is one of the leading acts in the industry at the moment. Formed in 2000, they have had a thrilling journey so far, full of global hits, widely recognized live acts, and a couple of Grammy nominations. Back in 2004, they were fairly new to the scene and their 2-hour guest mix for BBC Radio 1 was certainly a turning point in their career, that went on to win the Essential Mix of the Year. It was replayed by 60,000 people on the radio again, as recollected by Tony McGuiness.

Recreating the memories from that jaw-dropping trance set, Tony McGuiness took the flashback game up another level by playing out the exact same set on their Twitch stream. This dive into the trio’s past triggered immense nostalgia amongst the listeners who were able to witness how their music has evolved over the years.

Before this nostalgic stream, Tony from Above & Beyond had also recreated the first two episodes from the trio’s iconic radio show Trance Around the World. After the Essential Mix from 2004, it would be interesting to see what else he has to offer for their loyal fans.

Don’t forget to check out the mix here –

