Tomorrowland - attend festivals
82% of music fans are keen to attend festivals once lockdown ends according to new survey

As the end of lockdown gets tantalisingly closer, only one thing is on everyone’s mind – when can we go back to festivals? Well if that’s your primary concern, then it seems you’re not alone. According to a survey by ticketing company Festicket, 82% of people are ready to attend festivals as soon as lockdown ends.

You might be excused for assuming that people would be wary of entering events mass gatherings given the events of the past few months, and the results of the survey would seem to back this up. Despite the overwhelming majority keen to get back in front of a stage, only 35% would be comfortable doing so within two to three months. 31% would throw caution to the wind and head back immediately, while 16% would wait 4 to 6 months.

The sheer gravity of the situation isn’t lost on a minority however, as 11% would not attend until a Covid-19 vaccine is available, 6% waiting up to a year, with 1% not wanting to attend festivals for over a year.

The survey was conducted among 110,000 festival-goers among a range of countries including France, Germany, Holland, and the UK. On a positive note, we all hope we can get back to festivals and concerts very soon, in the meantime, stay safe and healthy.





