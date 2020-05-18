ARTY dons Alpha 9 alias to deliver 80s inspired nostalgia record ‘All That I Can’

By Harrison Watson 2

Russian DJ and producer ARTY’s latest track ‘All That I Can’, released under his ALPHA 9 trance alias, gives us a dose of 80’s nostalgia, reminiscent of Eric Prydz’ trance masterpieces. Released on Above & Beyond’s imprint Anjunabeats, the track follows up his festival-ready single ‘Dreams’, released earlier this year.

Featuring rich supersaws, a catchy and repetitive vocal, and a drop ready for festivals when they finally come back, ‘All That I Can’ showcases the ‘Save Me Tonight’ producer’s versatility and professionalism. Fans have likened the track to works of Eric Prydz, such as ‘Generate’. Whilst you can no doubt hear the inspiration and influence, having another Prydz-esque track in the world can never be a bad thing, especially when they’re made to the caliber of ALPHA 9.

ARTY shared a video of his live-streamed Dreamstate performance to announce the release of the track:

With a healthy dose of 80’s inspired synths, paired with ARTY’s quality production, this progressive trance track is certainly not one to miss. Don’t be surprise if you hear this more than once at the first festival after the COVID-19 pandemic ends. Listen to ALPHA 9’s ‘All That I Can’ below.

Image credit: Rukes.com