Avicii’s father Klas Bergling discusses Tim Bergling Foundation suicide prevention work

By Ellie Mullins 1

After Avicii tragically passed away, his father Klas Bergling started the Tim Bergling Foundation. Aiming to raise money for suicide prevention work, mental health and environmental works as the main focuses, it means that Avicii lives on in a way that helps other people and does good for the world, just like his music and legacy did. Starting the foundation in March of 2019, a year on from his death, the charity has already been extremely successful in making positive changes in and around Sweden. Discussing the efforts that Klas and his wife Anki Lidèn have been working on in an interview with Billboard, he opened up about the suicide prevention part of the foundation.

With the foundation, they not only aimed to start their own charity but also work alongside other existing and established charities to further boost their efforts as well as the foundation’s efforts. Two mental health charities that they’re working closely with are Bris and Mind. Bris focuses on the age group of children, whereas Mind focuses on the age groups above that. We’re focusing on children, young people and young grownups”, says Klas.

“We very much trust the organizations we work with. They have experts, and these experts are the ones who guide us. What we’ve focused on here is helping two organizations build a 24/7, 365 day a year helpline because it doesn’t exist here in Sweden. It’s very strange. I shouldn’t criticize the Swedish government, but we’re lacking that, really. It’s very obvious that preventative actions are the most efficient actions you can take, and they are often the actions that are least taken.”

It’s not just their non-financial actions that are helping the cause though. As many recall, there was a very special Avicii tribute concert in his hometown of Sweden, which saw many close friends and collaborators come together to perform tracks and celebrate his life. The concert raised a total of $1.7 million with all of it going to the foundation, and even more funds coming from the posthumous album ‘Tim’.

As Klas Bergling continues to carry on his son’s legacy through the incredible Tim Bergling Foundation work, you can do your part and find out more about the foundation via this link.

Tim Bergling Foundation will advocate for the recognition of suicide as a global health emergency and promote removing… Posted by Tim Bergling Foundation on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Image credit: Tim Bergling Foundation Facebook page