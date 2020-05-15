Axwell confirms he produced 3 records for Lady Gaga’s upcoming album ‘Chromatica’

By Lakshay Bhagtani 10

It’s always a delight for an electronic music fan when our beloved producers step foot into the world of pop music. This was evident by the fact that when artists like Madeon, Skrillex, Tchami, and Boys Noize were announced as fellow collaborators to Lady Gaga’s forthcoming album, the whole dance music industry was excessively hyped up for its release. Adding to the levels of excitement for the LP, the iconic record producer, and DJ Axwell has just revealed the names of the three tracks that he produced for “Chromatica.”

Thanks to his reply to a fan’s question on Twitter, we now know that Axwell was directly involved in three tracks from Chromatica, namely Free Woman, Sine from above, and Alice. Turns out that the member of the legendary trio Swedish House Mafia worked closely with the American musician and songwriter Blood Pop for this project.

Free woman, Alice, + sine from above 💜 shoutout @bloodpop — Axwell (@Axwell) May 11, 2020

Similar to other major events in the industry, the launch date of Chromatica was indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, having previously scheduled for a release on 10th April 2020. But considering the quality of artists involved in the making of this 16 track long LP including Ariana Grande, Ryan Tedder, Elton John, and Black Pink, it’s certainly worth all the wait.

In the meantime, check out this single called Stupid Love from the album

Image Credits – Rukes.com