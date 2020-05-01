Balaton Sound festival is postponed to 2021

By Guilherme Marouf

Unfortunately, one of the biggest festivals of European summer reported that the 2020 edition was canceled today. In an official statement, the organizers of Balaton Sound informed that the postponement to 2021 was due to a Hungarian government decision that prohibits the holding of large-scale events until August 15, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s edition was scheduled for July 8-12, to the disappointment of fans who were eager to see the performance of artists such as Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, DJ SNAKE, Meduza, among others.

For those unfamiliar, Balaton Sound is a festival created in 2007 and has already had relevant performances by artists like Avicii, Fatboy Slim, and Eric Prydz throughout its history.

Below are excerpts from the statement:

“We couldn’t be more devastated. Ever since 2007, we have been tirelessly working towards one goal with the same enthusiasm: to bring you the wildest parties to the shores of Lake Balaton. But, as hard as it is, we believe that this decision best serves the safety of all of you, and everyone working at our festival.

We would like to ask for your patience whilst we work with our ticketing partners to prepare the arrangements for ticket buyers. We will share all of the details with you by email as soon as we can.”

Image Credit: Sandor Csudai via Rockstar Photographers