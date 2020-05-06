Search

 

 

Bob sinclair
Events, News

Bob Sinclair COVID-19 fundraiser set postponed

By
3

For the first time in what seems like months, we have a postponement, not as a direct result of COVID-19. French DJ and producer Bob Sinclair was supposed to perform on the top of Arc de Triomphe in Paris after a nationwide clap for healthcare workers, but organisers, Cercle, have had to postpone the live stream due to a miscommunication.

The postponement was due to confusion among the public as to whether this was a live stream or an in-person event. Amid the current pandemic, if the show had gone ahead it could have been devastating for the local population and health care system. Fans of the ‘Love Generation’ producer will now have to wait to an unannounced date to tune in to the live stream.

Proceeds of the live stream were to be donated to COVID-19 research, split between Doctors Without Borders, Foundation de France, and 101 Fund. The show was also meant to kick off the “Music Against COVID” movement, in the hopes, it will mobilise the music industry against coronavirus.

Cercle have commented on the cancellation, stating that when they organise another date:

“Confinement measures may still be in force, please note that this performance is not accessible to the public. No part of the performance will either be audible or visible from the Place de l’Etoile, so please stay safe at home and enjoy the live-stream.”

Considering the seriousness of the miscommunication, the postponement in understandable in the current climate of COVID-19. Whilst we do not yet know a date, we can be sure that when it is revealed, Bob Sinclair will certainly be performing via a live stream.

Image Credit: David Cruchon with modifications w/ Bob Sinclar’s Official Press Photo







Tags: ,
0

RELATED POSTS

Featured, Live Sets, Mixes

With the Arc de Triomphe as a breathtaking backdrop, Bob Sinclar is to perform for a stunning Cercle live stream in aid of research and the fight against COVID-19. With the on-going pandemic, DJs around the world have turned to live streaming sets in their thousands from the comfort of their own homes. Some artists have even found safe ways of venturing

Events, News

SXM Festival will no longer see Cercle hosting a live stream of the highly anticipated BLOND:ISH set. BLOND:ISH will still play at Rainforest Adventures in the Caribbean, but Cercle have unfortunately had to cancel their arrangements this week due to travel restrictions. News like this is starting to come as no surprise as Covid-19 has become a global issue; a mild coronavirus that has become

Live Sets, Mixes

Cercle keeps pushing the boundaries of entertainment through their jaw-dropping locations and one of a kind performances. In this edition, Cercle teams up with the American artist ZHU at Japan's beautiful Hakuba Iwatake ski resort. Switching from his regular live performance setup, ZHU delivers a memorable DJ set that will get everyone grooving. The California native will takes viewers into a melodic deep