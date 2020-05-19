Boys Noize – Strictly Bvnker [Album]

By Nicole Pepe 3

Boys Noize has just released his seventh studio album called ‘Strictly Bvnker’ and it’s filled with analog gritty goodness.

German DJ/producer Boys Noize (real name Alexander Ridha) has been around since the early 2000s, at the time working under an alias called Kid Alex, before kicking off his own label Boysnoize Records in 2005. Over the course of his career, Ridha has worked with countless artists and has produced some of the world’s favourite tracks, including Frank Ocean’s ‘DHL‘, Snoop Dogg’s ‘Sexual Eruption‘ and The Black Eyed Peas’ ‘Boom Boom Pow’. More recently, Ridha has been performing as part of Dog Blood, together with Skrillex, but now he is back with something brand new under his Boys Noize name.

‘Strictly Bvnker’ consists of pushy analog synths spanning across seven colourfully named tracks. The first track ‘Mthrfvkr’ features a heavily distorted vocal phrase and analog-driven rhythmic patterns, with an occasional flanger between phrases.

Keeping the analog theme consistent, the next song ‘Chøker’ features darker pads that drip from each note to the next between the white noise snares. The coolest part of this song comes around the three-minute mark where we hear a woman speaking. Ridha does an impeccable job at processing her voice and making the surrounding noise underneath her voice sound as if we’re in a filthy bathroom with her and she’s giving us an ultimatum when she says ‘tick tock tick tock’.

The third track, ‘Moonstrad’ is an incredible blast from the past, from the 808-styled drum kit to the vocal samples used throughout the song. It’s a little more upbeat than the rest of the album, so having this track in the center of the album makes perfect sense.

Next up, ‘4Twnty2‘, Ridha brings back the dark pads, flangers, and vocal samples that hit each beat, complimenting the main synth and drum beat. The song backs off and slows tempo during the song just focusing on the main synth beat and vocal samples, varying and inverting itself until the end of the song.

‘Dif∧m’, the second to last track, reverts back to heavy analog driven sounds. What makes this song a home run is the processing behind each synth as each beat goes by, shifting its way from heavy to light to heavy and distorted back to light.

The album closer, ‘Arka’ begins noticeably different from the theme of the album with brighter pads and a slower tempo. This song is more serene and relaxing, coming full circle from the beginning of the album and summarising the journey we just took during ‘Strictly Bvnker’. It also feels as if it’s in 8-bit, like the 90s Super Mario Brothers theme song. The adventure to Princess Toadstool is here, but we’re missing Bowser.

Image Credit: Boys Noize