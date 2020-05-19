Search

 

 

Boys Noize Strictly Bvnker
Available Now, Releases

Boys Noize – Strictly Bvnker [Album]

By
3

Boys Noize has just released his seventh studio album called ‘Strictly Bvnker’ and it’s filled with analog gritty goodness.

German DJ/producer Boys Noize (real name Alexander Ridha) has been around since the early 2000s, at the time working under an alias called Kid Alex, before kicking off his own label Boysnoize Records in 2005. Over the course of his career, Ridha has worked with countless artists and has produced some of the world’s favourite tracks, including Frank Ocean’s ‘DHL‘, Snoop Dogg’s ‘Sexual Eruption‘ and The Black Eyed Peas’ ‘Boom Boom Pow’. More recently, Ridha has been performing as part of Dog Blood, together with Skrillex, but now he is back with something brand new under his Boys Noize name.

‘Strictly Bvnker’ consists of pushy analog synths spanning across seven colourfully named tracks. The first track ‘Mthrfvkr’ features a heavily distorted vocal phrase and analog-driven rhythmic patterns, with an occasional flanger between phrases.

Keeping the analog theme consistent, the next song ‘Chøker’ features darker pads that drip from each note to the next between the white noise snares. The coolest part of this song comes around the three-minute mark where we hear a woman speaking. Ridha does an impeccable job at processing her voice and making the surrounding noise underneath her voice sound as if we’re in a filthy bathroom with her and she’s giving us an ultimatum when she says ‘tick tock tick tock’.  

The third track, ‘Moonstrad’ is an incredible blast from the past, from the 808-styled drum kit to the vocal samples used throughout the song. It’s a little more upbeat than the rest of the album, so having this track in the center of the album makes perfect sense.

Next up, ‘4Twnty2‘, Ridha brings back the dark pads, flangers, and vocal samples that hit each beat, complimenting the main synth and drum beat. The song backs off and slows tempo during the song just focusing on the main synth beat and vocal samples, varying and inverting itself until the end of the song.

‘Dif∧m’, the second to last track, reverts back to heavy analog driven sounds. What makes this song a home run is the processing behind each synth as each beat goes by, shifting its way from heavy to light to heavy and distorted back to light.

The album closer, ‘Arka’ begins noticeably different from the theme of the album with brighter pads and a slower tempo.  This song is more serene and relaxing, coming full circle from the beginning of the album and summarising the journey we just took during ‘Strictly Bvnker’.  It also feels as if it’s in 8-bit, like the 90s Super Mario Brothers theme song. The adventure to Princess Toadstool is here, but we’re missing Bowser.

Click here for Boys Noize website, and listen to ‘Strictly Bvnker’ below:

Image Credit: Boys Noize





Tags: , , , , ,
0

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Genres, House, Releases

ZHU just released a soulful new single with R&B vocalist Tinashé called 'Only'. The release comes after ZHU teased fans on Instagram of a definite release along with a pre-save option. American DJ/producer ZHU (real name Steven Zhu) began his career anonymously, asking for fans and musicians alike to only judge him based off of his music, until 2014 when he publically began

Available Now, Genres, House, Releases

Lane 8 & Anderholm have just released a new single titled 'Roll Call'. Lane 8 (real name Daniel Goldstein) has had quite the year thus far. First, with the release of his album 'Brightest Lights', next with his single 'Bear Hug' and then with the surprise release of his mixtape 'Groundhog day, a mixtape'. Goldstein calls upon fellow 'This Never Happened'

Available Now, Commercial, Genres, Releases

3 Are Legend, Justin Prime and Sandro Silva have just dropped their new single, 'Raver Dome'. The 3 Are Legend trio consists of powerhouse pair Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike (real names Dimitri and Michael Thivaios) and superstar DJ/producer Steve Aoki. The trio has released two previous singles, 'Khaleesi' and a remix of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's 'Crowd Control'. They have also made appearances