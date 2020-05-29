Search

 

 

Digital Mirage
News

Brownies & Lemonade and Proximity reveal lineup for second Digital Mirage online festival

By
4

Teaming up together, events company Brownies & Lemonade and YouTube channel and record label Proximity lead the online festival scene when they revealed plans for an online music festival combined of some of the hottest names across multiple electronic genres. Breaking boundaries, it saw artists from all over the world come together and help to raise money for Covid-19 relief funds as well as simultaneously entertaining fans. Artists like Alison WonderlandLouis The Child, Arty and many more came together, and now the companies are ready for round two.

Announcing it not long ago, Brownies & Lemonade and Proximity are putting their heads together once again the unveil the second edition of Digital Mirage, not long after the first edition back in April. Coming back bigger than ever, they haven’t disappointed with the lineup and in fact, it’s perhaps even bigger than before. After the first edition, they had many artists lined up to play a part in the second edition after they had been teasing it on Twitter not long after the first one ended. This time, artists on the bill include the likes of Boys NoizeNetskyOliver HeldensSan Holo and many more world class acts. With some interesting names and surprises on the bill, this is going to be a massive-scale event and we can’t wait.

Just like last time, all donations and money raised will go to a Covid-19 relief fund, and this time it’s for Plus1 Covid-19 Relief Fund and performing artists. Taking place from June 5 to June 7, this three-day affair will have the entire internet exploding with excitement yet again. You can view the full lineup below and RSVP here.

Image via Digital Mirage / Brownies & Lemonade official Twitter account





Tags: , ,
0

A 21 year old dance music enthusiast from Manchester, UK. Lover of all genres, especially dubstep and house. Find me at gigs and festivals across the world.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Genres, Progressive House, Releases

Russian producer Artem Stoliarov, known to fans as ARTY, is best known to the industry with his striking upbeat anthems such as 'Sunshine' or the emotional tribute to Avicii named 'Tim'. Becoming a regular name on labels such as Anjunabeats and Armada, ARTY managed to build himself an empire through glorious beats and caught the eyes of heavyweights like Above & Beyond, Armin Van Buuren and more. Being active in

Events, News

Global pop and dance sensation Anton Zaslavski, aka Zedd, has released an exciting new trailer for his newest event entitled "Zedd In The Park". The announcement which came earlier this year turned plenty of heads in the build up to the announcement through cryptic, and quirky social media posts which ultimately led to the joint announcement through both Zedd and

Available Now, Exclusive, Featured, Genres, Progressive House, Releases

There's a new kid on the block, and he just landed on earth with a bang, bringing with him this mysterious release on Proximity. His name is Kosling and he's introducing himself to the world with an emotional progressive house gem 'Believe', that brings us back to the golden age of this genre. No wonder Proximity picked up this tune and