Brownies & Lemonade and Proximity reveal lineup for second Digital Mirage online festival

By Ellie Mullins 4

Teaming up together, events company Brownies & Lemonade and YouTube channel and record label Proximity lead the online festival scene when they revealed plans for an online music festival combined of some of the hottest names across multiple electronic genres. Breaking boundaries, it saw artists from all over the world come together and help to raise money for Covid-19 relief funds as well as simultaneously entertaining fans. Artists like Alison Wonderland, Louis The Child, Arty and many more came together, and now the companies are ready for round two.

Announcing it not long ago, Brownies & Lemonade and Proximity are putting their heads together once again the unveil the second edition of Digital Mirage, not long after the first edition back in April. Coming back bigger than ever, they haven’t disappointed with the lineup and in fact, it’s perhaps even bigger than before. After the first edition, they had many artists lined up to play a part in the second edition after they had been teasing it on Twitter not long after the first one ended. This time, artists on the bill include the likes of Boys Noize, Netsky, Oliver Heldens, San Holo and many more world class acts. With some interesting names and surprises on the bill, this is going to be a massive-scale event and we can’t wait.

Just like last time, all donations and money raised will go to a Covid-19 relief fund, and this time it’s for Plus1 Covid-19 Relief Fund and performing artists. Taking place from June 5 to June 7, this three-day affair will have the entire internet exploding with excitement yet again. You can view the full lineup below and RSVP here.

B&L + PROXIMITY IS PROUD TO PRESENT DIGITAL MIRAGE 2 🏝️ ONLINE MUSIC FESTIVAL JUNE 5-7, 2020 FEATURING THIS WORLD CLASS LINEUP OF ARTISTS BROADCASTING SETS ONLINE 100% OF PROCEEDS BENEFIT PLUS1 COVID-19 RELIEF FUND AND PERFORMING ARTISTS RSVP → https://t.co/ej28Weu1tv pic.twitter.com/7CammKHiJd — Brownies & Lemonade 💜💛 (@TeamBandL) May 28, 2020

Image via Digital Mirage / Brownies & Lemonade official Twitter account