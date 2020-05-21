Search

 

 

Calvin Harris - Rich List 2020
Calvin Harris is the only DJ in 2020's 'The Sunday Times' Rich List

Since 1989, the British newspaper ‘The Sunday Times’ releases its annual Rich List of the wealthiest people in the UK, ranking 1000 individuals or families residing in the UK, or predominantly working there, by their net worth. In this year’s edition, exactly one DJ made it into the list, which is none other than our favorite Scottish friend Calvin Harris.

Harris’ was ranked on place 685, up 33 spots from 2019, with an estimated net worth of £180m (~€201m / ~US$220m), an increase of £15m compared to the previous year. He is one of 29 entries that source their wealth through the music industry and is the only DJ that made it into this year’s ranking.

To give you some perspective on what this means, the highest rank that sources its income as a musician is Sir Paul McCartney coming at 174 with an estimated worth of £800m and Rihanna being at £282m on spot number 282. Looking closer at who’s surrounding Harris’, the next musician scoring higher at 670 would be Robbie Williams with an estimated worth of £185m. Eric Clapton is trailing Calvin at 703 with an estimated worth of £175m.

While we know that Calvin Harris is one of the highest-paid DJs in the world, he’s not even in the upper half of the 29 artists and industry professionals being on the 19th spot overall. However, making it into the list of the 1000 wealthiest people in the UK is quite an accomplishment and something to be proud of. You can check out the full rich list on the ‘The Times’ website.

