Search

 

 

CamelPhat
Featured, News

CamelPhat reveal release date for highly anticipated debut album

By
12

CamelPhat are to drop one of their most highly anticipated works later in the year, working tirelessly to release their debut album at the end of the (UK) summer.

Following a hectic past few years for the hottest duo on the dance scene, Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala are set to release their debut album in September. Working together in the studio since 2006, they have finally had confirmation of a release date for what is sure to be one of the best releases of the year. Although we are still awaiting a name for it, we can only imagine some of the originals and collaborations we are set to hear feature on it.

Considering some of their previous, impressive collaborations with names such as Jake Bugg, Cristoph, Elderbrook and, of course Au/Ra with “Cola”, we have no doubt we are to be blown away by the collection of mouth-watering new music. Setting the bar alarmingly high, they have already confirmed they are teaming up with ex-Oasis lead guitarist Noel Gallagher for a track on the album.

The news comes as the pair teased an upcoming release in a video on social media; a track that is scheduled to land next month and that is also due for release on the album. They revealed the release date in a reply to a fan, which you can see below!

Back on May 1st they released their collaboration with ARTBAT, “For a Feeling” ft. RHODES. Whilst we wait for more news on the brand new CamelPhat album and the exciting June release, be sure to check out the their recent teaser below!

Image Credit: CamelPhat press





Tags: ,
0

21 year-old dance music fan and podcaster from the UK. Recently graduated with a BA Hons in Radio Production. 5 years experience in sports presentation (audio) working at Bath Rugby, Watford FC and Olympic Park, London. Contact via e-mail.

[email protected]l.com

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Genres, Releases, Techno

Camelphat have been setting the music world alight the past few years, with a massive range of productions that has endeared them to everyone from the underground dance music scene, to the Grammy Awards committee. The news that their forthcoming album would feature collaborations with the likes of Noel Gallhager and Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis to name but two, is

Available Now, House, Releases, Tech House

UK tech house sensations Camelphat are back with their first release of 2020 in the form of 'Freak'. Enlisting the talents of Cari Golden on vocals, 'Freak' is sure to help tech house enthusiasts get through long days at home in self-isolation. Totalling 5 minutes and 38 seconds, the track takes you from through a sonic journey, noticeably more aggressive than

Available Now, Genres, House, Releases

The British producer Elderbrook has just presented his first single of the year. This new masterpiece is out now on Warner's sub label Parlophone Records and it's titled 'Numb'. The man behind Elderbrook - Alexander Kotz - has been in the main scene for quite a while now. After reaching fame in 2017 co-producing the famous Grammy-nominated track 'Cola' with his fellow