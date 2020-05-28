CamelPhat reveal release date for highly anticipated debut album

By Ryan Ford 12

CamelPhat are to drop one of their most highly anticipated works later in the year, working tirelessly to release their debut album at the end of the (UK) summer.

Following a hectic past few years for the hottest duo on the dance scene, Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala are set to release their debut album in September. Working together in the studio since 2006, they have finally had confirmation of a release date for what is sure to be one of the best releases of the year. Although we are still awaiting a name for it, we can only imagine some of the originals and collaborations we are set to hear feature on it.

Considering some of their previous, impressive collaborations with names such as Jake Bugg, Cristoph, Elderbrook and, of course Au/Ra with “Cola”, we have no doubt we are to be blown away by the collection of mouth-watering new music. Setting the bar alarmingly high, they have already confirmed they are teaming up with ex-Oasis lead guitarist Noel Gallagher for a track on the album.

The news comes as the pair teased an upcoming release in a video on social media; a track that is scheduled to land next month and that is also due for release on the album. They revealed the release date in a reply to a fan, which you can see below!

Back on May 1st they released their collaboration with ARTBAT, “For a Feeling” ft. RHODES. Whilst we wait for more news on the brand new CamelPhat album and the exciting June release, be sure to check out the their recent teaser below!

Image Credit: CamelPhat press