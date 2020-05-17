Carl Cox remixes Hannah Wants & Kevin Knapp’s ‘Call Me’

By Phil Thüne 1

The King of Techno is back with yet another remix during the lockdown. This time the British techno DJ and Producer Carl Cox remixed ‘Call Me’ by Hannah Wants & Kevin Knapp, to ease us through quarantine and lockdown life.

In times of no clubbing or festivals, DJ’s, producers and promoters are keeping us afloat with loads of new music being released due to the extra studio time as well as exclusive live mixes and streams, like this weekends Electric Daisy Carnival’s virtual Rave-A-Thon, to honor the Las Vegas Edition which unfortunately had to be postponed due to the global COVID-19 crisis.

With this remix, a 2019 favorite is reimagined giving it the Carl Cox signature groove sound, that he is known for, and that brought him the Ambassador status for Ultra Music Festivals Resistance sub-brand, that mainly focuses on Techno and House.

It’s unfortunate that due to the global Coronavirus pandemic we will not be able to hear this one out in the wild for quite some time until events and clubs can resume at least. So for now, enjoy it from the safety of your own home and the comfort of your couch by purchasing it on Beatport or through streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify or on YouTube below.

Photo Credit: Ultra Music Festival / Ultra Music Festival Website