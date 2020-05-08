Search

 

 

D.O.C. – Love Is All We Need (feat. Sergi Yaro)

Making a return to the electronic music industry after a 9-year long hiatus, the renowned American record producer and DJ D.O.C. has come up with an exhilarating progressive house tune called Love Is All We Need, out now through his record label ElectroseX Records. Joining forces with the Ukrainian producer and songwriter Sergi Yaro for this release, the Chicago based artist has announced his return in style.

After building a formidable reputation for himself in Chicago from 1993 to 2010, D.O.C. (Roy Kopstain) decided to take a break from making music in 2011. During his first stint in the industry, his performances at some of the biggest festivals in the USA including Ultra, Electric Zoo, EDC, and Global Dance Festival certainly were certainly a treat for any dance music lover. Now that he is back, the expectations are even higher but you can always count on a talented and well-established artist who has a strong base and some awe-inspiring records up his discography.

Coming on to his latest release, Love is All We Need effectively portrays the characteristic sounds that define D.O.C. and Sergi as fellow producers. Starting off with some ambient vocals and plucks, the track quickly develops from a vocal-influenced build-up to a smooth progressive drop that triggers a moment of absolute rejoice amongst the listeners.

