Damon Albarn & animated Gorillaz frontman 2-D perform duet on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

By Ryan Ford 5

In a rather unique, virtual duet, Damon Albarn performed alongside his animated alter-ego and Gorillaz “frontman” 2-D on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Appearing on a rather different looking late-night talk show with social distancing in place, Damon Albarn was introduced from his home studio to perform a rendition of recent Gorillaz single, “Aries”. Kimmel revealed the unprecedented performance to be “the first time Albarn has ever performed a duet with one of his animated pals”.

Last month saw the release of another episode/instalment of their innovative new “Song Machine” project. Despite doubts on its full release when the coronavirus pandemic started to pick up momentum, the British virtual band formed in 1998, promised that their project would see its completion and release through the torrid times.

Back in January it was revealed that different episodes of the project will be released spontaneously throughout 2020. The first episode released the same month in the form of a track with rapper Slowthai and Slaves. The second episode released in February, featuring Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara on a track called “Désolé” and episode three arrived last month with the below-performed track “Aries” alongside Peter Hook and Georgia. On the 2nd of this month, they released the fourth part of the project as a tribute to the late Afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen who features on the track “How Far?” along with Skepta. Rumour has it they also have a collaboration with Tame Impala in the works after a teaser post was uploaded to their social media recently.

If you missed their Jimmy Kimmel performance, you can check out Damon Albarn and the Gorillaz frontman 2-D duet below!

Image Credit: Gorillaz Facebook