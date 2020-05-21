David Guetta announces second edition of ‘United at Home’

By Barbara Potrc

With Coronavirus still being a great threat in the world, online performances are the new big thing, that replaced festivals and other events for at least a little bit this year. Since we sadly can’t go out to party with our friends, DJs from all around the world are trying their best to entertain us and make this time at least a little bit more fun. One of these performers is also the French superstar DJ and producer David Guetta. On April 18th he played a truly amazing United at Home set in Biscayne Bay of Downtown Miami, with more than 8000 locals joining the party straight from their balconies and thousands of people tuning in online from around the globe, together raising over $750,000 USD for charity.

Just now David Guetta announced that he will back with another performance, which is set to take place in one of New York City’s most iconic locations, which will be revealed during his set, on May 30th. Guetta’s performance will begin after New York’s “daily clap” for frontline and healthcare workers at 7pm in New York/ 4pm LA/ 12am London/ 1am Paris/ 3am Dubai/ 8am Tokyo. The stream will also feature some secret guest appearances, along with the appearance of City First Responders. It will be available through his social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch) and all the funds raised will be donated to the following organisations:

● The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, chaired by First Lady Chirlane McCray, is NYC’s official fundraising arm for COVID-19 relief and is working every day to support vulnerable populations including frontline health care workers and essential staff, immigrant communities, domestic violence survivors, and others. Guetta’s United At Home initiative will also continue to benefit.

● Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organisation;

● Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris – Hôpitaux de France, whose mission is to improve the conditions of healthcare works and patients in hospitals across France;

● The World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which is ensuring frontline workers are equipped with essential protective wear, patients are receiving proper care, and efforts to develop vaccines, tests, and treatments are accelerated.

There is no doubt that the second edition of United at Home will be just as successful as the first one, so don’t forget to tune in on the 30th of May, for a very special performance delivered by the French dance music genius, David Guetta himself. To donate for an amazing cause please head over to this page.

Image Credit: David Guetta’s Facebook page