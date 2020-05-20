Deadmau5 and The Neptunes to release new single ‘Pomegranate’

Deadmau5 and The Neptunes just confirmed a new single is on the way, ‘Pomegranate‘.

American duo The Neptunes, comprised of legendary producers Pharrell and Chad Hugo took to Twitter to reveal the cover art for a collaborative new single with Canadian DJ/producer Deadmau5 (real name Joel Zimmerman). Deadmau5 later confirmed the new single via Twitter and Instagram along with the name of the song, which is ‘Pomegranate’. This will be their first musical collaboration together, however, Deadmau5 has featured Pharrell on his YouTube series ‘Coffee Run!’.

We all know Pharrell for being an extremely versatile producer and performer. From co-producing Ariana Grande‘s album ‘Sweetener’ to singing whispering vocals on SZA‘s ‘Supermodel’, and not to mention his record-smashing song ‘Happy’. His collaborations and ideas don’t stop at just pop, as he’s worked with Daft Punk, Geseffelstein, and Calvin Harris. While The Neptunes haven’t officially released anything since their first release in 2003 entitled ‘The Neptunes Presents…Clones’, this new single may just be the start of a new journey for the duo.

As for Deadmau5, 2020 has been good for him. First, with his reunion of BSOD (his collaborative group with Steve Duda) and their release of their second EP ‘No Way, Get Real’, which happens to be their first release after a 14-year hiatus, and next with a virtual festival via Fortnite.

There is no official release date for ‘Pomegranate’, but we’ll be anxiously waiting for this monster collab.

Image Credit: Rukes.com