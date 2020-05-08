Search

 

 

DGTL Festival
News

DGTL Festival confesses they accidentally purchased COVID-19 insurance

By
8

The renowned Dutch techno event DGTL festival has admitted they accidentally purchased a COVID-19 insurance by mistake when they planned the event, which has luckily turned to be a great present for them, as they have saved and protected around a 70% of their investments.

Coronavirus and the safety measures taken by governments has massively affected the live industry. However, is not only the decreasing trend on ticket selling and the few amounts of income that the events are generating. Cancellations and postponements is the foremost issue for promoters right now, as they struggle to recover their investments made for organising the festival. The reason for this is that almost no festivals hired a pandemic insurance that covered this situation, as they are expensive and no one til this year expected anything close to this. In a crazily saturated market like this is, with lots of amazing festivals happing everywhere at the same time, most promoters already faced huge costs that tightened their margin profits, therefore no festival ever thought about spending money in a considered “surreal” situation.

However, those that did contract the pandemic insurance, have proved to be in a privileged situation. DGTL festival was set to take place on April 11th and 12th in Amsterdam this year, however it was forced to be cancelled after the measures adopted by the Dutch government. With a crazy line up and over 45,000 tickets sold, DGTL would have been in a very sensitive situation if it wasn’t for this insurance.

The best thing about this though, is the way it was contracted. Tom Veldhuis, co-founder of Apenkooi Events (creator and promoter of DGTL festival), confessed it in a recent interview with the New York Times

“When we renewed our insurance policies, one of my employees sort of accidentally ticked the ‘pandemic’ box on the insurance form… We’re getting roughly 70 percent of our $2.3 million investment back. Otherwise it would have been quite a blow.”

Image Credit: KIRSTENVANSANTEN







Tags: , , ,
0

Born and raised in Barcelona, Pol has always been an Electronic Dance Music fan. During his teen years, he followed several music genres being especially attracted by the melodic Progressive House. While in a trip to Ibiza, Pol was captivated by an Armin van Buuren set during his "A State of Trance" residency. At that moment he was determined to join the electronic music industry. With a background in Business, Pol worked for over a year in the consumer goods industry before pursuing his dream. Once taken the decision, he went on to work in various roles for festivals in Spain, Slovenia and Croatia such as Primavera Sound, Sonar, Ultra Europe, Hideout, Sonus and Labyrinth Open. Having acquired an MA in Music Business Management at the University of Westminster in London, Pol has worked in PR and Communications for artists like Netsky and Annie Mac. Currently, he combines his role at WRY with the one he develops at the music festival booking platform, Festicket as Account Manager. His favourite artists are Armin van Buuren, Avicii, Dubvision, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Matisse and Sadko, Nicky Romero and Steve Angello.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Events, News

Small music events may be held as early as June in Spain if lockdown-easing continues to show positive signs. On the basis of a four-phased plan, Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez believes that within as soon as two weeks, marking May 11th as the start date of phase one will include the reopening of outdoor bars and restaurants. Spain has

News

Production Club, a Los Angeles based creative studio, has unveiled its blueprint for virus-proof personal protective equipment that people could use in clubs and festivals without social distancing. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the entertainment industry, this company has created a solution for the ravers and party-goers. Unveiled as 'Micrashell', the virus-shielded suit offers state of the art technology. According to the

News

Berlin nightclubs, as the rest of the music festival and clubbing scene, has been massively harmed for the COVID-19 pandemic. Forced to lock doors for months, these discos are not getting any incomes, which is endangering the survival of some of the most renowned nightclubs in the German city. Nevertheless, the local Berlin government is determined to protect what they understand