Party Royale
Diplo joins forces with Fortnite for virtual festival unveiling ‘Party Royale’

Following the likes of Marshmello and Travis Scott, DJ and producer Diplo, real name Thomas Wesley, has teamed up with American developers Epic Games for a virtual opening of Fortnite’s new game mode, ‘Party Royale’. Taking place on May 1st, Diplo performed a live set, streamed in-game.

Unlike previous performances by Marshmello and Travis Scott, the Jack Ü and Major Lazer member did not perform as a skin, rather his performance was filmed and live-streamed in the sky. Despite lasting for only 17 minutes, the set was highly interacted, with Diplo engaging with the crowd instructing them to ‘blast their tomatoes’ and use their emotes, even mixing in Fortnite’s original soundtrack and creating a virtual moshpit.

 

that was insane. @fortnite is super pretty in person. thank you for everyone who took that trip with us <3

The performance was to promote Fortnite’s new weapons-free game mode, ‘Party Royale’, which lets players hang-out and dance in a peaceful social environment; a break from the fighting of the ‘Battle Royale’ game modes. The collaboration comes after a recent Fortnite and Major Lazer collaboration, which involved a Major Lazer inspired Fortnite skin, pickaxe, backpack, emotes, and two theme songs created by the trio.

With COVID-19 decimating the festival industry, collaborations between artists and game developers are becoming increasingly common, helping to introduce a younger audience to electronic music, and letting older fans experience performances from their favourite artists in a virtual setting.

