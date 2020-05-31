Dua Lipa – Break My Heart (Joris Voorn Remix)

By Ellie Mullins 3

On a roll lately, Dutch house connoisseur Joris Voorn has been keeping busy in quarantine. Keeping fans entertained by uploading videos to his YouTube channel of some of his favourite performances from over the years of his career, he’s also been doing his fair share of lockdown livestream sets that have been going down a treat. Still riding high off of his November 2019 album release, he’s also been honing in on his remix skills for Elderbrook and now pop princess Dua Lipa.

Tasked with creating an official remix for Dua’s track ‘Break My Heart’, fans may have heard it before in some of his recent lockdown sets and now it’s finally out to the world. The original track is a popular musical treat, but with Joris Voorn on the remix job, you know it’s going to be extra special. Turning it into a six-minute spectacle ready for festivals and clubs when we all return to fill them out in big crowds once again, this one was made to play live. With pulsating beats coursing through the entire track with Dua Lipa’s vocals serving as a great foundation for the epic beats, Joris has clearly outdone himself once again. Turning a pop track into a house heater isn’t too easy, but the Dutch mastermind has conquered it with ease.

You can listen to the full remix below, and get ready to stick this on all your summer playlists from now on! You can also read our exclusive interview with Joris here.

Image credit: YouTube