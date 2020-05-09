Search

 

 

Coming off hot from the amazing 2020 releases ‘Into You’ and their stellar collaboration with Alesso ‘One Last Time’, Dutch duo DubVision is back with yet another banger. After receiving its world premiere in Martin Garrix‘s unforgettable epic boat set on the 5th of May, ‘Take My Mind’ has finally dropped on STMPD RCRDS. A lot of fans were raving about the track after the set and now it is available for them to stream it worldwide. During these crisis Coronavirus times the DJ/producer duo is definitely unstoppable, with a lot of free time that they suddenly got, they are bringing us fresh music and blessing their fans with live streams every now and then. Dutch brothers Victor and Stephan Leicher have just shared an interesting short video for ‘Take My Mind’ on their Instagram profile, featuring an animated robot with an open “skull”, giving us an insight into its complicated brains.

‘Take My Mind’ can be labeled as an instant DubVision classic. It features their signature progressive house sound, with melodic synths, emotional breaks and energetic drops. The track is truly enchanting with the nostalgic feeling that it awakens inside of us, taking us back to the early 2010s, when Swedish House Mafia were blowing up with their progressive house releases. It is a perfect follow up for their earlier release ‘Into You’ and a great addition to the playlists of all the progressive house lovers around the world.

2020 has definitely been a rough year for the music industry so far and especially for the Dutch artists the situation doesn’t look like any brighter, since the health minister Hugo De Jonge just announced that the festivals can’t go on until the vaccine for COVID-19 is available for the public. During times like this we need to stay positive and luckily there are many amazing artists working very hard on entertaining us from the comfort of our homes.

Make sure to check out ‘Take My Mind’ and stream it here.

