Duke Dumont drops an astonishing BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix

By Pol Torà 7

The iconic British producer Duke Dumont has dropped an astonishing BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix this past Saturday and it’s already available!

With this, Duke’s set joining a privileged group of incredible artists that have taken the decks of the reputed radio station including Jamie XX, Amelie Lens and Fisher among many others. Nonetheless, this 2-hour set is not Duke’s first BBC mix. The man behind some of the most epic anthems of the past 10 years including ‘I Got U‘ (featuring his fellow compatriot Jax Jones) or ‘Ocean Drive‘ was featured in the Future Stars of 2013 special mixes invited by the legend Annie Mac back in 2013.

This amazing mix contains a wide and balanced variety of own productions and other artists’ tracks. The majority of Duke Dumont’s own material has been played specially at the beginning and at the very end of the mix, showcasing a selection of tracks that can be mostly found on his recently released album Duality with tracks like ‘Nightcrawler’, ‘Overture’, ‘Let Me Go’ or ‘Love Song’. As for the rest of productions, we found very interesting songs featuring big names like Vitalic, Gorgon City or Waze & Odyssey and other talented less renowned artists like Roland Leesker or Adapter. To top it off, Duke Dumont has also played the tech-house KlangKuenstler remix of the epic Greco and Rowetta‘s song ‘Be’ and the Will Clarke edit of the American duo Phantoms original track ‘Designs For You’.

Wrapping the mix up, Duke Dumont has played an amazing mix very much in line with his unique style, covering his projects of the past 5 years with an emphasis on his most recent productions at the time he shares some of his favourite tracks of the moment.

Listen to the newest essential mix by Duke Dumont for BBC Radio 1 below:

Image Credit: Eliot Lee Hazel