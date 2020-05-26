Search

 

 

Duke Dumont reveals that ‘Ocean Drive’ vocals were originally offered to The Weeknd

‘Ocean Drive’ was no doubt a career-defining track for Duke Dumont. Released in 2015, it’s garnered over 283 million streams on Spotify (making it his most popular on the streaming platform) and is, to this day, one of his top performing tracks in terms of popularity and streaming numbers. The dreamy, summery vibe of the track makes it a timeless classic and recently, Dumont revealed on his Twitter account that the track could’ve been so much different.

A Twitter user tweeted Duke Dumont asking for a collaboration between him and popular soulful singer The Weeknd, and an interesting fact was made public knowledge. The producer answered, revealing that the vocals for ‘Ocean Drive’ was originally offered to The Weeknd. Although he didn’t state why the collaboration didn’t work out, we can only think about how differently it would’ve sounded with The Weeknd lending his vocal talent to the track. With his previous collaborations with legends Daft Punk (‘Starboy’ and ‘I Feel It Coming’), Gesaffelstein (Lost In The Fire) and Cashmere Cat (‘Wild Love’), we already know that his voice and electronic music is a match made in heaven.

It doesn’t take away from just how perfect the actual vocals are, thanks to Boy Matthews and his incredible work. Matthews has seen monumental success with other electronic producers since ‘Ocean Drive’, collaborating with Hayden James (‘Just Friends’), Oliver Heldens (‘Details’), High Contrast (‘Questions’) and many more.

