Ferry Corsten – Tomorrow

By Guilherme Marouf 1

The year is 2020 and despite the current situation caused by COVID-19, the electronic music scene industry is undoubtedly consolidated worldwide with great artists and virtual events around the world. One of the biggest pioneers of this is the legendary Dutch DJ and producer Ferry Corsten, who released this week his newest single ‘Tomorrow’ via the renowned Armada Music. Whether as Ferry Corsten, Gouryella, System F, Veracocha, or FERR, a new alias created to launch his ambient album ‘As Above So Below’, Ferry manages to remain at the highest level of quality on his tracks.

‘Tomorrow’ is reflective of Ferry’s recent exploration into his love of orchestral and film music, connecting the dots and continuing a consistent thread that runs through all of Ferry’s artistic channelling demonstrating his ability to present itself amongst a smorgasbord of atmospheric soundscapes.

Regarding his new release, Ferry Corsten said:

“After the FERR by Ferry Corsten album ‘As Above So Below’, I wanted to go back to the dancefloor with a deeper orientated track that still keeps the intimacy of where I just came from.”

It is worth mentioning that one of the premieres of the song was during his live in partnership with Armada in the Zaanse Schans – one of the most pictures tourist locations in the Netherlands.

More than two decades of experience in both DJ booth and studio have contributed to Ferry’s musical versatility which can bring his musical visions to life, and that is no doubt on show with ‘Tomorrow‘, which comes at a time when people the world over turn to music as a source of inspiration.

Listen to this masterpiece below and let’s hope for more uplifting track releases soon.

Image Credit: Ferry Corsten’s official press kit.