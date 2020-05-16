Gorgon City & Sofi Tukker – House Arrest

By Ryan Ford 2

Releasing a track with a name many of us may find relatable right now under lockdown, UK house music masterminds Gorgon City have teamed up with the super talented Sofi Tukker for an addictive new vocal anthem “House Arrest”. In a collaboration that sees American and English dance music styles combine, the two separate duo’s have come together for the first time to seamlessly create a club-ready anthem complete with an intricate bass line and infectious vocals.

Despite all that is going on in the world right now, the pandemic was not in fact the inspiration behind the songwriting for the aptly named track as it may seem upon first listen. Instead, the creativity behind the release actually comes from when Sofi Tukker member Sophie Hawley-Weld broke her leg at an Austrian music festival, leaving her house-bound for a long period of recovery time. Expect to have this on heavy rotation though, as we can use it as relatable means of fighting off the boredom in our own homes!

Sofi Tukker’s most notable first performance of the track came during one memorable Beatport Live Reconnect set last month whilst Gorgon City have been dropping it in a handful of home streams recently too. “House Arrest” has already seen immense support from some other big-name DJs and producers, with the likes of Kryder, Pete Tong and Oliver Heldens getting behind the irresistible new single.

Be sure to check out the new Gorgon City and Sofi Tukker anthem “House Arrest” below!

Image Credit: Sofi Tukker by Shervin Lainez / Gorgon City by Official Press