Search

 

 

Gorgon City & Sofi Tukker
Available Now, Deep House, Genres, Releases

Gorgon City & Sofi Tukker – House Arrest

By
2

Releasing a track with a name many of us may find relatable right now under lockdown, UK house music masterminds Gorgon City have teamed up with the super talented Sofi Tukker for an addictive new vocal anthem “House Arrest”. In a collaboration that sees American and English dance music styles combine, the two separate duo’s have come together for the first time to seamlessly create a club-ready anthem complete with an intricate bass line and infectious vocals.

Despite all that is going on in the world right now, the pandemic was not in fact the inspiration behind the songwriting for the aptly named track as it may seem upon first listen. Instead, the creativity behind the release actually comes from when Sofi Tukker member Sophie Hawley-Weld broke her leg at an Austrian music festival, leaving her house-bound for a long period of recovery time. Expect to have this on heavy rotation though, as we can use it as relatable means of fighting off the boredom in our own homes!

Sofi Tukker’s most notable first performance of the track came during one memorable Beatport Live Reconnect set last month whilst Gorgon City have been dropping it in a handful of home streams recently too. “House Arrest” has already seen immense support from some other big-name DJs and producers, with the likes of Kryder, Pete Tong and Oliver Heldens getting behind the irresistible new single.

Be sure to check out the new Gorgon City and Sofi Tukker anthem “House Arrest” below!

Image Credit: Sofi Tukker by Shervin Lainez / Gorgon City by Official Press







Tags: , ,
0

21 year-old dance music fan and podcaster from the UK. Recently graduated with a BA Hons in Radio Production. 5 years experience in sports presentation (audio) working at Bath Rugby, Watford FC and Olympic Park, London. Contact via e-mail.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Mixes

The iconic British producer Duke Dumont has dropped an astonishing BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix this past Saturday and it's already available! With this, Duke's set joining a privileged group of incredible artists that have taken the decks of the reputed radio station including Jamie XX, Amelie Lens and Fisher among many others. Nonetheless, this 2-hour set is not Duke's first BBC mix.

Available Now, Genres, Groove House, Releases

The legendary record producer and DJ Tiësto has just dropped a feel-good house tune called “Nothing Really Matters,” out now through Universal Music. For this incredible release, he has teamed up with the British singer and songwriter Becky Hill who has added a whole new dimension to the song with her catchy and amusing vocals. As a matter of fact, this

Available Now, Genres, Music Video, Releases

All the producers and DJs are spending a lot of time in their studios these days which seems to be the only positive for us during the lockdown period. To enlighten their fans across the globe, the British duo Gorgon City have released their first track of the year. Teaming up for this single with the Chicago based pop duo