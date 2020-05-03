Groove Armada – Get Out On The Dancefloor

By Mike Davies 1

Andy Cato and Tom Findlay, better known as legendary duo Groove Armada have just dropped their new track ‘Get Out On The Dancefloor‘, the latest single from their forthcoming album, and it features quite a wealth of collaborators.

On the musical side ‘Get Out On The Dancefloor‘ sees the pair team up with Empire Of The Sun frontman Nick Littlemore, and indeed the track was built around his random and slightly surreal vocal musings. It’s a track with a definite 80s vibe to it, with a poppy-edge but definitely on the more experimental side.

What does stand out is the video, and it’s perhaps no surprise in current circumstances that this takes the form of various fans miming along to the track in their own homes. It’s certainly “of the time”, though it must be said they aren’t the first to use this concept, but they’re not short of “star names” taking part. With singers, actresses, and social media stars dotted throughout, you’ll likely fall into one of two camps – watch the video over a few times to see if you can spot any “blink and you’ll miss it” cameos, or find the whole concept so cringy you’ll throw all your electronic devices in a furnace and never use the internet again. The jury is certainly out, so you be judge.

Meanwhile the as-yet-unnamed ninth Groove Armada studio album is due out later in the year – their first of the new decade – and you can watch the video in full below, and grab your copy of the single here.

Image Credit: Groove Armada / Official Press Photo