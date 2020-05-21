Search

 

 

GR>Y set to perform for Exposed virtual party this Sunday for Asia Music Fest

Based out of Taiwan, GR>Y is one producer who is a true force to be reckoned with. The multi-genre DJ combines many different genres such as old school-dubstep, hip-hop, electro, drum and bass and more to concoct his electrifying sounds that are loved by fans worldwide.  Originating his career from the illegal warehouse rave scene in London, he is a well-rounded artist who can read a crowd expertly no matter where it is and now it’s time for his skills to go digital for the second ever time.

GR>Y is set to play one of his biggest virtual performances ever, thanks to Asia Music Fest (AMF) on Sunday 24 May at 8PM HKT. Going live on the Asia Music Fest Twitch and Facebook pages, he’s set to play for a large-scale audience like never before. #AMFTeam is bringing together a collective of talented rising and undiscovered artists for their upcoming virtual livestream party session. The DJ lineup features an all Asian roster with artists based out of Taiwan, Hong Kong & China to put a light on the Asian market and the talent that’s out there. Set to be one of the best virtual events yet, this will be simply unmissable for fans (and potential fans) all over the world as they come together to see some of the finest in Asian electronic talent.

Make sure to follow GR>Y on Facebook and Instagram here, and check out all the details below.

Our DJ line up has been EXPOSED! welcoming our first DJ Showcase Virtual Party livestream session this coming Sunday…

Posted by Asia Music Fest on Monday, May 18, 2020





