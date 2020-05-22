Oliver Heldens – Rave Machine

By Jake Gable 1

Oliver Heldens is globally-renowned figure within electronic music, with remixes for the likes of The Chainsmokers, Calvin Harris, David Guetta through to Chic, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, a UK number 1 single and multiple platinum records. With over two billion streams to his name, and releases via the likes of FFRR, RCA and his own Heldeep imprint, Heldens’ illustrious career has seen the Dutchman play headline sets across leading international festivals. Today welcomes a huge debut appearance on Mark Knight’s Toolroom imprint as he delivers his latest single, ‘Rave Machine’.



“Over the last couple years, I’ve been inspired by the likes of Slam, Alan Fitzpatrick, T78 & DJ Rush to name a few,” said Heldens.

“I’ve been wanting (& trying) to also create music with a more old school / ravey banging Techno approach, besides the more Housey / Disco-y & ‘Futuristic’ / Elecro-ish tracks I usually do. This time while making ‘Rave Machine’ everything just really fell into place. It’s very much inspired on the iconic cold school rave anthem ‘88 to piano’ by MainX and I’m very happy how it resulted into this ‘hybrid’ House meets Rave & Techno stomper. It’s pretty playful, melodic & groovy, but still a straightforward banging tune; for me, it has the best of both worlds. Of course also huge credit to Rowetta for adding extra soul & bliss to the record by letting me use her iconic ‘Reach Out’ vocals! It’s a real honour for me + to be able to release this on one of my all-time favourite labels, is truly a childhood dream coming true. Shout out to Mark & the Toolroom team for believing in this track and drawing it over the line with me! PS: I just found out MainX aka Rene van den Berghe from that ‘88 topiano’ tune is also from my hometown, Rotterdam! Big ups to this legend!”

Opening with cracking snares and hefty kicks, the dynamic ‘Rave Machine’ combines 90’s rave-tinged chords, sharp breaks and resonant, commanding lead vocals to reveal a powerful production destined for the peak time.