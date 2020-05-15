Hot Since 82 brings heat with new ‘Rise’ release

By Phil Thüne 1

It’s May – EDC Las Vegas should have taken place this weekend, but is instead, holding a virtual festival. We’ve lost count of how many weeks we’ve been in lockdown and how many live streams we have watched. So, Hot Since 82 is coming to the rescue with his new record ‘Rise’.

Having grown into one of the most respected Tech-House artists in the scene, the British DJ, and production legend is joining the club of artists releasing music during the COVID-19 crisis to help us getting through this period of time until we can go back clubbing again and festivals can be held.

With his recent release ‘Rise’, Hot Since 82 is bringing the beach & pool party vibes right into your home. Very fitting for the current weather conditions and EDC weekend, it’s inviting to just enjoy the late spring temperatures outside with friends, where allowed and while keeping physical distance.

The track is now available for purchase on Beatport or to stream on major services like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube. Check it out below and bring EDC pool party feelings right to your home. We can’t wait to hear this being played live in hopefully the not so far away future. So stay safe, stay at home, and wash your hands!

Photo Credit: Hot Since 82 Press Kit via Liason Artists