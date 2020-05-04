How electronic music affect student academic performance

By Yotam Dov 3

Our world is rapidly changing, now more than ever. It seems like every day there are new researches, discoveries, and additions to the pre-existent knowledge. Science offers the public numerous answers and solutions, sometimes for quite mundane subjects. It does not deal only with space travel and other global questions, it actually studies numerous aspects of our everyday life, such as a process of studying. The most heartfelt questions usually concern different ways to improve productivity and help students show better results. And sometimes, the results of such studies are quite amusing. In this article, we will find out the effects of electronic music on the student’s academic performance so stay tuned for all peculiar details.

This might come as a surprise, but electronic dance music has numerous positive effects during the process of learning. Often associated with rather some disturbances and party life, it actually shows great results in increasing learner’s capabilities according to various research.

It helps to overcome stressful situations faster. This is one of the numerous impacts of electronic music. As we all know, stress is not a good companion during studies, and even watching Flixanity doesn’t help.

It allows you to focus better. During trial versions, some students were given the task of listening to electronic music at some point in their studying week for a preset period of time. Their results turned out to be quite impressive – their productivity increased tremendously and they have reported improved concentration abilities.

You become more energetic and strong-willed. Music has been known to have healing powers for ages. No matter what is on our minds, or in our notebooks – we can turn to it for consolation. And apparently for a boost of energy too! So if you are about to Google: “Please write my essay Australia” in a search for help with another school task – maybe turn on some electronic hits and the inspiration will hit you right away!

As with all things in love, there is a downside. Along with positive effects, there is some evidence that shows no changes in student’s functionality with the application of electronic music into their daily routine. However, there are numerous factors that affect such kind of studies. One of them being personal musical taste. You can imagine that studying while listening to some sounds that you do not enjoy might actually do more harm than good. So let’s see some of the not so great outcomes of listening to some electro for better grades.

As we have mentioned, if electronic songs are not a particular student’s cup of tea – than listening to it might actually bring additional stress. It is almost the same as someone would make you do something you do not like. In this case, the effect really depends on the music taste of a student.

For some people listening to music with lyrics might be a distraction, especially in situations when the task is to memorize something. Your brain automatically pays attention to the content of a song, so it might be difficult to process another text at the same time.

The risks of the attention drainage effect. We all know that each person is very different in terms of preferences and everyday routines. Some people are fond of studying with a little background noise, it can be music or just the sounds of the busy café. For others quietness is essential. Scientists attribute is to the attention drainage effect, when the surroundings “steal” more mental focus than it is required for certain tasks. So in the case of any music genre, including electronic music, there is a risk of falling into that trap.

As you can see, science offers us numerous solutions applicable to our lives. However, we must all be the researches of our own routines and figure the ways that work for us. Whatever the results are shown– it is just statistics that might not work for each individual. So it all boils down to the method of trial and error; our job is to provide you with the latest information and yours to figure out whether it works for you. Good luck!

Sandra Larson is a researcher that deals with the specifics of the learning abilities and studying processes among youth as well as older generations. Being from a musical family herself, she was always fascinated with the power of sound, so a lot of her studies deal with music. Lately, she has been concentrated on research combining music effects and human productivity.

Image Credit: Malte Wingen