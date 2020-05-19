Search

 

 

i_o Lights
i_o & Lights- Annihilation

Featured in our May edition magazine as a artist to keep on your radar, the techno connoisseur i_o is launching the third installment of his 444 album series. While paying homage to a obscure underground venue in New York City, the three part series masterfully potrays i-o’s ecelectic, yet dark sound while defines him as an artist. With the first series ACID 444 throwing it back to i_o’s underground roots which was released in late 2019, his second installment NRG 444 brought out a intensive and uptempo approach to techno which can easily initiate a groove during those warehouse parties. Continuing to make his mark in the music industry, i_o is launching the third installment of the series AM 444 with a electrifying collaboration with Lights on “Annihilation.”

Delivering a more melodic and progressive inspired sound to perfectly balance out the beautiful masterpiece,  i_o has called upon Canadian singer Lights for a soothing, yet groovy single. Released on mau5trap, the track begins with Light’s enticing vocals along with a filthy bassline which rumbles throughout the single. As unique as always, i_o begins to experiment with his softer side of production as futuristic instrumentals and vibrant synths flow flawlessy with both i_o and Lights powerful vocals. For all those progressive house enthusiasts, i_o and Lights have just provided the perect remedy to get us feeling some type of way during these challenging times.

Listen to the track below and let us know what you think in the comments.

