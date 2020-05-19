i_o & Lights- Annihilation

By Alshaan Kassam 2

Featured in our May edition magazine as a artist to keep on your radar, the techno connoisseur i_o is launching the third installment of his 444 album series. While paying homage to a obscure underground venue in New York City, the three part series masterfully potrays i-o’s ecelectic, yet dark sound while defines him as an artist. With the first series ACID 444 throwing it back to i_o’s underground roots which was released in late 2019, his second installment NRG 444 brought out a intensive and uptempo approach to techno which can easily initiate a groove during those warehouse parties. Continuing to make his mark in the music industry, i_o is launching the third installment of the series AM 444 with a electrifying collaboration with Lights on “Annihilation.”

Delivering a more melodic and progressive inspired sound to perfectly balance out the beautiful masterpiece, i_o has called upon Canadian singer Lights for a soothing, yet groovy single. Released on mau5trap, the track begins with Light’s enticing vocals along with a filthy bassline which rumbles throughout the single. As unique as always, i_o begins to experiment with his softer side of production as futuristic instrumentals and vibrant synths flow flawlessy with both i_o and Lights powerful vocals. For all those progressive house enthusiasts, i_o and Lights have just provided the perect remedy to get us feeling some type of way during these challenging times.

Photo Credits: i_o Official Facebook Account