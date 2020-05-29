Instagram adds a music copyright infringement warning feature

By Pol Torà 18

The mega popular social network Instagram, has now added a brand new music copyright infringement feature for its livestreams so it warns the user before continuing with more severe measures like taking the stream down or muting it. This new pop-up has been unveiled after the huge amount of livestreams that have been going on during quarantine, and the requests from labels and artists demanding to protect their rights. The Facebook-owned company that was considering monetising livestreams, is taking a huge step forward in becoming a complete platform for the music industry too.

According to their new general ‘Updates and Guidelines for Including Music in Video’, Instagram states that its updates include the following: “making notifications clearer and surfacing notifications earlier to live broadcasters, to give people time to adjust their streams and avoid interruptions if we detect they may be approaching our limitations. And if your video is muted or blocked, we’ll make it clear what actions you can take to stop the interruption.” You can read the full new update from Instagram on music copyright infringement here.

Let’s see how these copyright infringement rules evolve and affect Instagram, as livestreams continue to be the most frequently used tool for artists and promoters during this coronavirus crisis.

Image Credit: Instagram