Search

 

 

Instagram copyright infringement
News

Instagram adds a music copyright infringement warning feature

By
18

The mega popular social network Instagram, has now added a brand new music copyright infringement feature for its livestreams so it warns the user before continuing with more severe measures like taking the stream down or muting it. This new pop-up has been unveiled after the huge amount of livestreams that have been going on during quarantine, and the requests from labels and artists demanding to protect their rights. The Facebook-owned company that was considering monetising livestreams, is taking a huge step forward in becoming a complete platform for the music industry too.

According to their new general ‘Updates and Guidelines for Including Music in Video’, Instagram states that its updates include the following: “making notifications clearer and surfacing notifications earlier to live broadcasters, to give people time to adjust their streams and avoid interruptions if we detect they may be approaching our limitations. And if your video is muted or blocked, we’ll make it clear what actions you can take to stop the interruption.” You can read the full new update from Instagram on music copyright infringement here.

Let’s see how these copyright infringement rules evolve and affect Instagram, as livestreams continue to be the most frequently used tool for artists and promoters during this coronavirus crisis.

Image Credit: Instagram





Tags: , ,
0

Born and raised in Barcelona, Pol has always been an Electronic Dance Music fan. During his teen years, he followed several music genres being especially attracted by the melodic Progressive House. While in a trip to Ibiza, Pol was captivated by an Armin van Buuren set during his "A State of Trance" residency. At that moment he was determined to join the electronic music industry. With a background in Business, Pol worked for over a year in the consumer goods industry before pursuing his dream. Once taken the decision, he went on to work in various roles for festivals in Spain, Slovenia and Croatia such as Primavera Sound, Sonar, Ultra Europe, Hideout, Sonus and Labyrinth Open. Having acquired an MA in Music Business Management at the University of Westminster in London, Pol has worked in PR and Communications for artists like Netsky and Annie Mac. Currently, he combines his role at WRY with the one he develops at the music festival booking platform, Festicket as Account Manager. His favourite artists are Armin van Buuren, Avicii, Dubvision, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Matisse and Sadko, Nicky Romero and Steve Angello.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Industry, News, Tech

With artists drawing huge audiences to their Instagram profiles with live content, the organisations VP of Product is considering monetising their live streams. As we have all likely seen for ourselves, the on-going COVID-19 pandemic has brought DJs to heavily focus on their social media output, with many in particular favour of DJ live streams. Instagram is one of the platforms

Industry, News, Releases, Uncategorized

David Guetta and DJ Snake are arguably two of the greatest DJs/Producers in the history of electronic music, with countless hits and sold-out shows all over the world in recent years. Amid uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and countless lives of artists on social media, the producers of the super hits “Titanium” and “Lean On”, announced yesterday on DJ Snake's Instagram, that

News, Uncategorized

Being a famous musician means having your fair share of love and also hate. Of course, the best thing to do is ignore hate but sometimes it gets to the point where ignoring it is not an option. With the way Instagram messages are, it means that anyone can send a message to any verified account - it will just