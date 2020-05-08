Search

 

 

The Rocketman
Available Now, Genres, Mixes, News, Specials, Techno

Introducing dance music’s newest mystery artist: The Rocketman

By
3

No, this isn’t an Elton John reference. dance music’s newest mystery artist, known only as The Rocketman, has entered the scene, and is wasting no time making waves. With two astronomical tracks under his belt already, 8 mixes uploaded on his YouTube, and his debut live mix, “Exploration LIVE #01” streamed on April 25th, The Rocketman is certainly one to keep an eye on in the techno scene.

Following on from the likes of Daft Punk, Deadmau5, Marshmello and the like, The Rocketman has donned a helmet to mask his identity, aptly, it takes the form of a space helmet. The DJ and producer also performs in all white, further emphasising his ‘space explorer’ branding. His first two tracks, ‘I.M.H’ and ‘Cosmic Dust’, showcase the producer’s celestial sound, leaning towards the harder side of techno. His ‘Exploration TOP 50’ Spotify playlist is also worth checking out for any techno enthusiasts out there.

His debut mix opens with a reversed render of a rocket-ship launch, then, the masked space explorer proceeds to buckle us in and take us on a journey through a fine selection of techno tracks for the next hour and six minutes, stopping at ‘Mars’ on the way. The performance streamed in front of space orientated visuals, superimposed with glitchy overlays; almost enough to justify an epileptic warning. “Exploration LIVE #01” does nothing short of teleport you to a rave, exactly what we need during the COVID-19 pandemic; if you close your eyes you can almost feel the bass in your chest and see the lasers dancing in the night sky.

Whilst he may be shrouded in mystery, The Rocketman is certainly an artist to keep an eye on in 2020 and beyond. According to the recent activity on his Instagram, he seems to be gearing up for a big 2020. His next livestream, “Exploration LIVE #02” is scheduled to stream on the 9th of May via YouTube.

His first ‘Space Mission EP 01’ with 3 new tracks will be out on May 15! Pre-save here: http://revr.ec/EP01-PRE-SAVE

Image credit: The Rocketman







Tags:
0

RELATED POSTS

News

Netflix is set to release a new documentary around celebrities and their experiences with psychedelics, "Have A Good Trip", on May 11th. Its with no doubt that Netflix have captivated their audiences even more so during this lockdown period as many stay inside to watch endless amounts of some of the ground-breaking content they have released recently. In a long line

Available Now, Commercial, Genres, Releases

The Canadian duo known as Adventure Club have been igniting festivals across the globe since day one. After starting off as a pop-punk band in high school to now being booked at numerous festivals, the Grammy-nominated powerhouse have become widely recognized for their signature melodic dubstep sound which is apparent in hit releases such as "Gold" featuring stunning vocals from Yuna. Back

Available Now, Genres, House, Releases

After making his debut as a solo artist with the release of his groovy single "Le Freek" out on Ultra Records, Los Angeles-based artist Sad Money is showing no signs of slowing down in the music industry. Working with icons such as Khalid, Pink, The Martinez Brothers and much more, Sad Money is truly a talented individual who shares a passion for writing, producing and