Introducing dance music’s newest mystery artist: The Rocketman

By Harrison Watson 3

No, this isn’t an Elton John reference. dance music’s newest mystery artist, known only as The Rocketman, has entered the scene, and is wasting no time making waves. With two astronomical tracks under his belt already, 8 mixes uploaded on his YouTube, and his debut live mix, “Exploration LIVE #01” streamed on April 25th, The Rocketman is certainly one to keep an eye on in the techno scene.

Following on from the likes of Daft Punk, Deadmau5, Marshmello and the like, The Rocketman has donned a helmet to mask his identity, aptly, it takes the form of a space helmet. The DJ and producer also performs in all white, further emphasising his ‘space explorer’ branding. His first two tracks, ‘I.M.H’ and ‘Cosmic Dust’, showcase the producer’s celestial sound, leaning towards the harder side of techno. His ‘Exploration TOP 50’ Spotify playlist is also worth checking out for any techno enthusiasts out there.

His debut mix opens with a reversed render of a rocket-ship launch, then, the masked space explorer proceeds to buckle us in and take us on a journey through a fine selection of techno tracks for the next hour and six minutes, stopping at ‘Mars’ on the way. The performance streamed in front of space orientated visuals, superimposed with glitchy overlays; almost enough to justify an epileptic warning. “Exploration LIVE #01” does nothing short of teleport you to a rave, exactly what we need during the COVID-19 pandemic; if you close your eyes you can almost feel the bass in your chest and see the lasers dancing in the night sky.

Whilst he may be shrouded in mystery, The Rocketman is certainly an artist to keep an eye on in 2020 and beyond. According to the recent activity on his Instagram, he seems to be gearing up for a big 2020. His next livestream, “Exploration LIVE #02” is scheduled to stream on the 9th of May via YouTube.

His first ‘Space Mission EP 01’ with 3 new tracks will be out on May 15! Pre-save here: http://revr.ec/EP01-PRE-SAVE

Image credit: The Rocketman