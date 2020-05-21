Italy to allow live music events from June 15th again

By Phil Thüne 11

In times of uncertainty when we will be able to return to normality, let it be the same old or new normality, Italy is now coming forward and setting the bar with allowing some live events to happen again from July.

Italy, in particular the Lombardy province, was one of the countries hit worst by the Coronavirus pandemic in Europe. As a result, it had to impose a full lockdown, including shutting borders and pretty much eliminating any national and international travel and restricting the radius and reasons why people would be allowed to leave their houses.

Since early this week, as conditions improved throughout the country, the government allowed businesses like cafés, bars, and restaurants to reopen with requirements that patrons are wearing masks and maintain a minimum distance between each other as well as adding plastic separators between guests.

From June 15th, live music events will be able to return with similar restrictions, as the government announced recently. For indoor events, the capacity will be limited to 200 attendees and outdoor events are set to have a maximum of 1,000 visitors. They will need to be wearing face masks at all times and can only be seated with a minimum distance of at least 1 meter to each other, to comply with social distancing regulations.

At this time, clubs will not be allowed to be reopened just yet in most parts of Italy as the government restricted ‘activities that take place in dance halls and discotheques and similar places’.

With Italy reopening, this sparks hope that we are not far away from other countries reopening and allowing events to resume, or, taking place differently as for example Germany with its drive-in raves.

Photo Credit: Ilenia Virno via Nameless Music Festival Facebook