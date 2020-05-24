Search

 

 

Klipr Music
Klipr – Lockdown EP

Making the most out of the quarantine period that has left all our beloved producers with a lot of time to spare for the studio sessions, the Indian record producer Klipr has unleashed a 6-track long EP titled Lockdown. Available on all platforms through his record label Streamin’ Music Group, the EP is full of characteristic tech-house sounds that have inspired the artist throughout his journey in the music industry so far. With each new release, Klipr has been raising the bar of quality in his productions and this latest release hasn’t turned out to be an exception.

The Lockdown EP is kicked-off in style by the ambient tech-house banger called “Johnny Relax” that starts off nice and slow but builds-up intensely before the drop comes in and complements the vibe, leaving you with an irresistible urge to dance. And then there are tracks like “False Move” and “Don’t Tell Me” that are the perfect vibe-setters for all the tech-house lovers out there. Finally, the tracks Love of House and All Night are vocal-driven dance tunes that are all about the catchy rhythms and sequences.

Although each and every track from Klipr’s Lockdown EP provides quite an amazing listening experience, my personal favorite is “Johnny Relax.” Feel free to support or differ with my opinion by checking out the complete EP here-

