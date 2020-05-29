Search

 

 

Kölsch
Featured, Live Sets, Mixes, News

Kölsch to perform atop Copenhagen’s landmark Copenhill this weekend

By
13

Kölsch is set to perform new music and more this weekend in an exclusive DJ set on top of CopenHill, one of Copenhagen’s most unique landmarks. As better days are starting to appear on the horizon, Kölsch fans are going to have another thing to look forward to before the end of lockdown as he is to perform yet another breathtaking set this Saturday. He is set to celebrate the end of lockdown in his home country of Denmark with a unique live stream with the capital as his backdrop on top of the iconic CopenHill building. The 43-year old is no stranger to performing at heights after streaming from the Eiffel Tower back in 2017 for Cercle.

Not only does CopenHill act as a power station, converting 44,000 tonnes of waste into clean energy annually, but it also acts as the epicentre for urban extreme sports in the Danish capital. The bizarre-looking structure towers over the city, boasting an 400-metre artificial ski slope and is also to open a 85-metre climbing wall at some point this year. The set is sure to be dazzling and we can’t wait to see the incredible footage as one the most established Danish DJ’s performs atop one of Denmark’s most spectacular examples of green engineering.

With his third double single release of 2020 in hand after last week’s release of “The Great Consumer / Remind You”, we are in for a real treat as he is sure to also play upcoming Kölsch music and and a handful of IDs from other artists too.

Be sure to check the Kölsch stream from CopenHill this Saturday, 2020 at 20H CET on his Facebook.

Image Credit: Kölsch Facebook





Tags: ,
0

21 year-old dance music fan and podcaster from the UK. Recently graduated with a BA Hons in Radio Production. 5 years experience in sports presentation (audio) working at Bath Rugby, Watford FC and Olympic Park, London. Contact via e-mail.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Featured, News

Danish techno maestro Kölsch has told Tomorrowland he believes that time off from touring during the coronavirus pandemic will mean we will see more "incredible music" release next year. With some of his major dates now cancelled and postponed, Tomorrowland sat down with the 43-year-old to discuss life during and beyond the on-going pandemic. After sadly losing a family member to COVID-19, the

Events, Featured

The debut edition of ALDA and Insomniac's exciting SAGA Festival is approaching quickly, and the entire world is waiting in anticipation. In June, some of the biggest acts will gather with massive crowds in Bucharest, Romania for a weekend of non-stop fun. Recently, SAGA hosted a launch party in Bucharest to show more of a glimpse into the mysterious world of this new festival. It showed more

Deep House, Events, House, Progressive House, Techno

Earlier this week, the Extrema Outdoor Belgium festival announced the full line-up for a special 10-year edition. The event is set to take place in the city of Houthalen-Helchteren from Friday, May 29 to Sunday, May 31. Big names of the underground scene such as Adam Beyer, Richie Hawtin, Tale of Us, Solomun, Joris Voorn, Kölsch, ANNA, ARTBAT, and Amelie