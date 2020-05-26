KSHMR & Brooks – Voices (feat. TZAR)

By Nicole Pepe 11

KSHMR & Brooks have just released a new track entitled ‘Voices’. This track is the third release this year for KSHMR (real name Niles Hollowell Dhar), the previous two being ‘Bruk It Down‘ and ‘Over and Out‘. Brooks has released a few singles this year as well on Martin Garrix‘s label STMPD RCRDS including ‘Without You’, a collaboration with Julian Jules, and ‘Say A Little Prayer‘ with Gia Koka.

‘Voices’ begins with a colorful tune sung by TZAR, who tweeted out that she originally wrote and recorded the demo for the track over a year ago with KSHMR. Her voice is pitched up and processed, but tastefully, adding more character to this track. Her voice sits on top of pretty plucked guitars and big reverberated horns until the break before the chorus which is chops up bits of “oo’s” and “la’s” stretched across snare drums and the melody. KSHMR and Brooks construct the pre-drop beautifully, adding anticipation whilst creating different themes of a build-up resetting the listener’s prediction of when it might be. When we finally get there, the drop is choppy and different, letting the track breathe a bit and allowing the vocals to command the direction in which the rest of the layers follow, including the percussion, which is always an awesome sound when done right, and KSHMR and Brooks hit it with perfect accuracy. When we return to the main theme, the processing on the vocals gets a little more groovy adding a jumpy bassline underneath it along with a robotized pitched down version of the first verse at the forefront. We then return to a refreshing piano break, and then back to the drop making this track extremely catchy, you’ll be singing it in your head for the rest of the day.

Listen to ‘Voices’ by KSHMR & Brooks (feat. TZAR) below:

Image Credits: KSHMR press photo for Waves Audio / Brooks: Official press photo