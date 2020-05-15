Kygo – Lose Somebody (feat. OneRepublic)

By Alshaan Kassam 4

After teasing his global fan base with a massive tracklist for his upcoming release of Golden Hour, Kygo really is building the anticipation for all of us. Consistently providing us something to look forward to during quarantine, this multi-talented artist has released uplifing collaborations such as ‘Freedom’ to brighten up the room through his tropical house signature featuring soothing vocals from Zak Abel. Quickly establishing himself as a household name through his golden production style, Kygo is sharing another piece of his upcoming masterpiece with the release of ‘Lose Somebody’ featuring the American band known as OneRepublic.

As gentle piano instrumentals flow perfectly with a heart-warming melody, listeners are immediately drawn into Kygo’s vibrant sound design. Slowly leading into OneRepublic’s touching vocals, these artists reinforce the idea that it is alright to lose somebody “just to find out you really love someone.” Connecting on a more personal level, Kygo’s use of stunning instrumentals proves that this tropical house connoisseur is exploring his softer side of production with the release of this inspiring single. Showcasing a balance between the pacifying vocals and melodic sound, Kygo and OneRepublic clearly are the ideal match. To keep us sane until the release of Golden Hour, Kygo continues to shine bright this year with his breathtaking collaboration.

Listen to Kygo and OneRepublic’s collaboration below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Johannes Lovund