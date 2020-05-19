Listen to the EDC Las Vegas Virtual-Rave-A-Thon sets

By Alshaan Kassam 4

After a stellar lineup announcement consisting of 42 artists who threw down for the highly-anticipated EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon, Insomniac’s official Youtube channel did not only showcase artists diversified production styles but also played a role in uniting our electronic music community amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the actual festival is postponed until October 2-4 2020, it is safe to say these globally recognized artists absolutely amazed us with their high-energy sets and immersive visuals as over 100,000 attendees danced off the evening in the comfort of their own homes. Feeling listening to the epic live-stream sets from this past weekend? Don’t worry we have got you covered.

@Vekst has uploaded a selection of sets on Souncloud which include world-wide artists such as ZHU, Zeds Dead, Flosstradamus, Ekali, Vini Vici, KSHMR, and many more to jam out to as much as humanly possible. With two beautifully set up stages known as Flower and Tunnel during the Rave-A-Thon, many producers such as Tchami and Malaa have already started uploading their live stream sets on their official Youtube accounts to really provide us a chance to relive those moments once again. To keep us in tuned until the anticipated EDC Las Vegas in the fall, Pasquale Rotella and Insomniac have consistently been keeping us entertained during quarantine.

Be sure to listen to the EDC Las Vegas Virtual sets below and let us know which one was your favourite in the comments.

Image Credit: Jake West for Insomniac Events