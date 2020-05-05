Search

 

 

Lollapalooza Alesso
News

Lollapalooza starts sharing sets from the past 20 years starting with Alesso

By
1

Lollapalooza, one of the most renowned festivals in the world, has decided to start sharing sets from the past 20 years during these quarantine days. Starting with the iconic performance by The Strokes in 2010, this has been followed up by the majestic set of Alesso at Lollapalooza last year.

After announcing the cancellation of its events in Paris, Argentina and Chile, the festival is still considering their options for their main event in Chicago, that should come up with a definitive decision by the end of the month. In the meantime, the festival is also putting its efforts on trying to satisfy their fans worldwide. To do so, Lollapalooza is presenting Lolla From The Vault and Perry’s Power Hourin which the festival will be sharing two memorable first class performances every week on YouTube.

All live sets including the one from Alesso at the Perry’s stage, have been partnered up with Crew Nation powered by Music Forward Foundation and Live Nation, which is a charitable organisation looking to help all those people working in the industry that fully depend on touring to make a living:

As COVID-19 puts concerts on pause, Crew Nation is extending a helping hand to the touring and venue crews who depend on shows to make a living. Crew members are the backbone of Lolla, and we hope you’ll join us in supporting them through this temporary intermission until we can once again unite millions around the world through the power of live music. Crew Nation is powered by Music Forward Foundation, a charitable 501c3 organization, that will be administering and managing the fund.

Make sure you keep posted for more amazing live sets that will be coming up over the next weeks. Relive the amazing set by Alesso at Lollapalooza 2019 below:

Image Credit: Alive Coverage







Tags: ,
0

Born and raised in Barcelona, Pol has always been an Electronic Dance Music fan. During his teen years, he followed several music genres being especially attracted by the melodic Progressive House. While in a trip to Ibiza, Pol was captivated by an Armin van Buuren set during his "A State of Trance" residency. At that moment he was determined to join the electronic music industry. With a background in Business, Pol worked for over a year in the consumer goods industry before pursuing his dream. Once taken the decision, he went on to work in various roles for festivals in Spain, Slovenia and Croatia such as Primavera Sound, Sonar, Ultra Europe, Hideout, Sonus and Labyrinth Open. Having acquired an MA in Music Business Management at the University of Westminster in London, Pol has worked in PR and Communications for artists like Netsky and Annie Mac. Currently, he combines his role at WRY with the one he develops at the music festival booking platform, Festicket as Account Manager. His favourite artists are Armin van Buuren, Avicii, Dubvision, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Matisse and Sadko, Nicky Romero and Steve Angello.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

News

Getting into the spirit of virtual events like everyone else, iconic festival Tomorrowland have been doing a series called United Through Music. For a few weeks now, they have been roping in four massive DJs to perform sets exclusive to their streams for millions of fans from all across the world. Previous editions have seen the likes of Don Diablo, Nicky Romero, Dimitri Vegas and more

Featured, Industry

Since the end of February, a severe domino effect has seen music festivals getting postponed or canceled one after the other due to the coronavirus outbreak. The latest addition to the list of such events happens to be Lollapalooza Paris 2020 which was scheduled for 18th and 19th July this year. An official announcement from the festival has stated that

Available Now, Commercial, Featured, Genres, Releases

Swedish DJ and producer Alesso has joined forces with UK based singer/songwriter Liam Payne once again, for an emotional dance/pop crossover track 'Midnight'. Following up their 2016 progressive house collaboration ‘Next To Me’, the artists tried to go in a different direction this time. With all that's currently happening in the world, some relaxed, comforting music is highly appreciated. The fresh track was announced last week