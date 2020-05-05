Lollapalooza starts sharing sets from the past 20 years starting with Alesso

By Pol Torà 1

Lollapalooza, one of the most renowned festivals in the world, has decided to start sharing sets from the past 20 years during these quarantine days. Starting with the iconic performance by The Strokes in 2010, this has been followed up by the majestic set of Alesso at Lollapalooza last year.

After announcing the cancellation of its events in Paris, Argentina and Chile, the festival is still considering their options for their main event in Chicago, that should come up with a definitive decision by the end of the month. In the meantime, the festival is also putting its efforts on trying to satisfy their fans worldwide. To do so, Lollapalooza is presenting Lolla From The Vault and Perry’s Power Hour, in which the festival will be sharing two memorable first class performances every week on YouTube.

All live sets including the one from Alesso at the Perry’s stage, have been partnered up with Crew Nation powered by Music Forward Foundation and Live Nation, which is a charitable organisation looking to help all those people working in the industry that fully depend on touring to make a living:

As COVID-19 puts concerts on pause, Crew Nation is extending a helping hand to the touring and venue crews who depend on shows to make a living. Crew members are the backbone of Lolla, and we hope you’ll join us in supporting them through this temporary intermission until we can once again unite millions around the world through the power of live music. Crew Nation is powered by Music Forward Foundation, a charitable 501c3 organization, that will be administering and managing the fund.

Make sure you keep posted for more amazing live sets that will be coming up over the next weeks. Relive the amazing set by Alesso at Lollapalooza 2019 below:

Image Credit: Alive Coverage